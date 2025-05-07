New Generation: Lil Wayne Introduces New Young Money Lineup
Lil Wayne is turning the page on a new chapter for his Young Money label, unveiling a refreshed lineup of artists — with a few familiar names still in the mix.
Back when he launched Young Money in the early 2010s, the roster featured major names like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Jae Millz, Gudda, Lil Twist, Lil Chuckee, and Shanell. Over the years, artists like Euro and Cory Gunz joined the label as well.
Now in 2025, Lil Twist, Euro, and Cory Gunz remain part of the team, standing alongside a new generation of talent. Recently, Wayne introduced and reintroduced his current roster, which includes Jay Jones, Allan Cubas, Domiio, Poppy, and Lucifena.
You can check out the full lineup here.
Some of these artists may also make appearances on Tha Carter VI, Lil Wayne’s upcoming album set to release on June 6.