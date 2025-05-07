ContestsEvents
New Generation: Lil Wayne Introduces New Young Money Lineup

Lil Wayne is turning the page on a new chapter for his Young Money label, unveiling a refreshed lineup of artists — with a few familiar names still in the…

Kayla Morgan
Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdom
Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Lil Wayne is turning the page on a new chapter for his Young Money label, unveiling a refreshed lineup of artists — with a few familiar names still in the mix.

Back when he launched Young Money in the early 2010s, the roster featured major names like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Jae Millz, Gudda, Lil Twist, Lil Chuckee, and Shanell. Over the years, artists like Euro and Cory Gunz joined the label as well.

Now in 2025, Lil Twist, Euro, and Cory Gunz remain part of the team, standing alongside a new generation of talent. Recently, Wayne introduced and reintroduced his current roster, which includes Jay Jones, Allan Cubas, Domiio, Poppy, and Lucifena.

You can check out the full lineup here.

Some of these artists may also make appearances on Tha Carter VI, Lil Wayne’s upcoming album set to release on June 6.

Lil WayneYoung Money
Kayla Morgan
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
