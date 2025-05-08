Fetty Wap Drops New Song ‘Forever’ From Prison
Fetty Wap is making a return — even from behind bars. The rapper’s team announced on social media that he’ll be dropping a new single this Friday (May 9).
The announcement, shared Wednesday (May 7), revealed more than just music news. Along with the single, Fetty’s team said they’re launching a petition to help him get out of prison, where he’s been since 2023 after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.
“His freedom was taken, but not his voice,” the post read, introducing the upcoming track “Forever (71943509).”
“A raw, emotional track straight from Fetty Wap’s heart. This isn’t just music — it’s his truth, his story, and his fight. The petition to help Fetty fight for a pardon and his freedom is live now … Let’s bring our brother home.”
“Forever” marks Fetty Wap’s first release since being incarcerated. He was arrested in October 2021, when prosecutors charged him and five others with trafficking more than 100 kilograms of drugs from California to Long Island. Officials said the operation added to the country’s ongoing addiction and overdose crisis. Fetty later pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine and received a six-year prison sentence.
The single “Forever” drops Friday — you can check out the announcement post here.