Coi Leray Reveals Sweet Meaning Behind Baby Name ‘Miyoco

In a fun and heartfelt interview with The Shade Room, Coi Leray shared how she fell in love with the name Miyoco. It all started when she heard the name from a friend, and it stuck with her. But once she found out what it meant, she knew it was the one.

According to Ancestry DNA, Miyoko (sometimes spelled Miyoco) has Japanese roots.

“In Japanese, ‘miyo’ translates to beautiful and ‘ko’ means child or generation. This combination creates a name that embodies the idea of a beautiful and generationally blessed child,” the genealogy company says.

For Leray, the name carried even more meaning. “It also kind of has me and her father’s name kind of tied together,” she told the outlet.

In case you didn’t know, fellow rapper Trippie Redd—real name Michael Lamar White IV—is the dad. So yep, the name is a sweet mash-up: "Mi" from Michael and "Co" from Coi. Clever and meaningful? We love that.

Leray also opened up about the exact moment she found out she was pregnant. “When I found out I was pregnant, I was feeling sick, and I missed my period, so I took a pregnancy test, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” she told the outlet, adding, “I was excited.”

She said the timing just felt right. “I’m getting older now, and I think God’s time is always on time. The first person I told was the father of my child. It was a great moment we shared, and it was exciting,” she said.

Since getting pregnant, Leray says she’s made some big changes—and they’ve helped her get more in touch with herself.

“My mind is so much more clear. I’ve learned to really dig inside of who I truly am as a person versus me, depending on the alcohol and the liquor to come up with [things],” she said.

Morning sickness hasn’t been a big problem, but she has noticed one random side effect:

“A lot of dry skin,” which she “never really experienced” before. Her go-to fix? Exfoliating and oils.

But pregnancy has also come with some unexpected perks—and funny moments.

“I’m around my family, and they like, girl, did you get a little BBL, and I’m like, ‘Come on. How did I go and sneak and get a BBL while pregnant?’” she joked.

She added, “But I don’t really notice how big my butt really is. I think, because I look in the mirror every single day. I do see a change, like in my face and my hands, as far as just the weight gain, but I don’t see a big difference because I always thought I had a big butt.”

Before wrapping up, Leray shared how this journey into motherhood has changed her whole mindset.

“I keep God first, always,” she said.