Playboi Carti Says He’s Barred from Met Gala, Shows Off What He Planned to Wear

Rap sensation Playboi Carti took to social media on May 6 to tell fans he wasn't allowed into the 2025 Met Gala. His post came right after the big fashion night in NYC.

Carti planned to show up in a white shirt, black leather jacket, dark pants, and Chrome Hearts Converse kicks. He posted photos of the look with his rumored girlfriend Gio on Instagram with the caption, "MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*** EM."

The Met Gala didn't respond to Carti's claim. This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," featured big stars like Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and his close friend A$AP Rocky on the red carpet.

While Carti missed out, other rap stars lit up the gala and represented. Andre 3000 stunned crowds by announcing his new album, 7 Piano Sketches, right there, wearing an actual piano strapped to his back. Future and Megan Thee Stallion also graced the red carpet.