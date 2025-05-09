ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Playboi Carti Says He’s Barred from Met Gala, Shows Off What He Planned to Wear

Rap sensation Playboi Carti took to social media on May 6 to tell fans he wasn’t allowed into the 2025 Met Gala. His post came right after the big fashion…

Queen Quadri
Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Wagner Meier/Stringer via Getty Images

Rap sensation Playboi Carti took to social media on May 6 to tell fans he wasn't allowed into the 2025 Met Gala. His post came right after the big fashion night in NYC.

Carti planned to show up in a white shirt, black leather jacket, dark pants, and Chrome Hearts Converse kicks. He posted photos of the look with his rumored girlfriend Gio on Instagram with the caption, "MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*** EM."

The Met Gala didn't respond to Carti's claim. This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," featured big stars like Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and his close friend A$AP Rocky on the red carpet.

While Carti missed out, other rap stars lit up the gala and represented. Andre 3000 stunned crowds by announcing his new album, 7 Piano Sketches, right there, wearing an actual piano strapped to his back. Future and Megan Thee Stallion also graced the red carpet.

If you're a Playboi Carti fan, you can catch him next on stage with The Weeknd. He's part of the opening act for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, starting May 9 in Phoenix and ending September 3 in San Antonio. The tour kickoff follows the release of his album Music, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Met GalaPlayboi CartiThe Weeknd
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Hip-Hop Artists Pour Their Hearts Out About Moms in Songs Across the Years
MusicHip-Hop Artists Pour Their Hearts Out About Moms in Songs Across the YearsQueen Quadri
Coi Leray attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
MusicCoi Leray Reveals Sweet Meaning Behind Baby Name ‘MiyocoKayla Morgan
The Story Behind Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation
MusicThe Story Behind Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas FoundationKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect