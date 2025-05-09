Tampa Favorite Fried Chicken Restaurant Returns To Seminole Heights

A fresh hot chicken spot has fired up its grills at 4815 North Nebraska Ave. King of the Coop now fills the former Nebraska Mini Mart space in Tampa's Seminole Heights, serving up fiery Nashville-style chicken daily.

"This is the best fried chicken in Tampa," said owner Joe Dodd to ABC Action News.

Diners can pick from crispy chicken, rich mac and cheese, slow-cooked collards, and golden catfish. "Don't sleep on the catfish. It's my favorite thing on the menu," Dodd said.

After a setback with a failed food hall project nearby, the team pushed forward. "We're just happy to take over where they left off," Dodd said.

Guests can eat inside or under the sky. The space comes alive with games like shuffleboard and cornhole. You'll still find their tasty bites at Amalie Arena, too.