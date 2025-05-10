This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 10

May 10 has witnessed numerous pivotal events in these genres that have transformed the music landscape. The American R&B singer Jason "Jase" Oliver Dalyrimple known as Jase4Real, was born on this day in 1980. The talented singer is the youngest member of the R&B vocal group Soul for Real, which rose to fame in the mid-90s with the hit singles "Candy Rain" and "Every Little Thing I Do."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Groundbreaking concerts have occurred, and several chart-topping hip-hop and R&B albums were released on May 10 over the years:

1988: Lovesexy, the 10th album by music legend Prince, was released on this day. While it failed to enter the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 11, it was the star's first U.K. chart topper.

Lovesexy, the 10th album by music legend Prince, was released on this day. While it failed to enter the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 11, it was the star's first U.K. chart topper. 1994: American Hip-Hop group South Central Cartel released their second album, 'N Gatz We Truss, featuring guest appearances by 2Pac, Big Mike, Spice 1, Mr. 3-2, and MC Eiht. It peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American Hip-Hop group South Central Cartel released their second album, 'N Gatz We Truss, featuring guest appearances by 2Pac, Big Mike, Spice 1, Mr. 3-2, and MC Eiht. It peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2011: American rapper Tyler the Creator released his second album, Goblin, through XL Recordings. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Tyler the Creator released his second album, Goblin, through XL Recordings. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2019: American rapper Logic released his fifth album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, featuring guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, Will Smith, and G-Eazy. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper's third chart-topping album.

American rapper Logic released his fifth album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, featuring guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, Will Smith, and G-Eazy. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper's third chart-topping album. 2019: American rapper Quando Rondo dropped his third mixtape, From the Neighborhood to the Stage. It peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Quando Rondo dropped his third mixtape, From the Neighborhood to the Stage. It peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2023: R&B superstar Beyoncé kicked off her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. It was the music icon's highest-grossing tour to date, drawing an audience of 2.7 million across 56 shows and generating $579.8 million.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date is associated with many transformative events and upheavals in hip-hop and R&B:

2018: Spotify removed R&B singer R. Kelly's music from playlists as part of its Hate Content and Hateful Conduct policy. American rapper and singer XXXTentacion's songs were also pulled down from Spotify-owned and operated playlists.

Spotify removed R&B singer R. Kelly's music from playlists as part of its Hate Content and Hateful Conduct policy. American rapper and singer XXXTentacion's songs were also pulled down from Spotify-owned and operated playlists. 2020: American R&B and soul singer Betty Wright died from cancer at the age of 66. She rose to prominence in the 70s with hit singles such as "Tonight Is the Night" and "Clean Up Woman," which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Billboard R&B charts.