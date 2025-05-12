ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Babs Is Hooking You Up To See The Chippendales

he world-famous Chippendales are turning up the heat in 2025. Listen to win a pair of tickets to see them on June 12, 2025 Contest Rules:

smckenzie

he world-famous Chippendales are turning up the heat in 2025. Listen to win a pair of tickets to see them on June 12, 2025

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 05/12-5/16/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/12-5/16/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Chippendales on June 12, 2025
  • Prize Value: : $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock Tampa
FloridaTampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Beat The Freaks And Win A Family 4 Pack To The Florida Aquarium
WLLDBeat The Freaks And Win A Family 4 Pack To The Florida Aquariumsmckenzie
Listen To Win A $50 Gift Card From Checkers
ContestsListen To Win A $50 Gift Card From Checkerssmckenzie
Listen To Win A $50 Gas Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firm
ContestsListen To Win A $50 Gas Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firmsmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect