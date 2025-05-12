ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Beat The Freaks And Win A Family 4 Pack To The Florida Aquarium

Win a Family 4-Pack to the Aquarium. The Florida Aquarium is celebrating 30 amazing years of championing marine wildlife in beautiful Tampa Bay. And they’re just getting started! To celebrate,…

smckenzie

Win a Family 4-Pack to the Aquarium. The Florida Aquarium is celebrating 30 amazing years of championing marine wildlife in beautiful Tampa Bay. And they’re just getting started! To celebrate, they’re offering $30 weekday admission throughout the month of May.* Best of all, advanced reservations are not required to take advantage of this offer. So, if the current takes you to the area, just ride the wave right on in! *Promotional offer not valid on Memorial Day (5/26) or weekends. For weekend tickets, click here.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 05/12-5/16/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/12-5/16/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A family 4 pack of tickets to the Florida Aquarium
  • Prize Value: : $120
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Florida Aquarium
Florida
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Listen To Win A $50 Gift Card From Checkers
ContestsListen To Win A $50 Gift Card From Checkerssmckenzie
Babs Is Hooking You Up To See The Chippendales
ContestsBabs Is Hooking You Up To See The Chippendalessmckenzie
Busch Gardens in 2025
WLLDBusch Gardens Tampa Kicks Off $40M Park Makeover with New Rides, AnimalsJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect