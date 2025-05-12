ContestsEvents
Cardi B Fires Back at Edited Pics, Teases ‘Iconic’ Album

Cardi B isn’t letting anyone mess with her look—or her confidence. After some users tried to alter her 2025 Met Gala photos to make her appear less flattering, she quickly…

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B's Gala After Party With Revolve And FWRD At Silencio NY
Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Cardi B isn’t letting anyone mess with her look—or her confidence. After some users tried to alter her 2025 Met Gala photos to make her appear less flattering, she quickly pushed back with proof that she’s confident in her natural self.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Cardi dropped a no-makeup selfie video and made her message loud and clear: “Am I really that bad of a b---- that y’all always gotta edit my pictures to fake try to humble me wit insults on this app?” she wrote. “Anyways no filter, no makeup, just me and this wig I had on for days. THANK YOU!!”

But the drama online hasn’t slowed her down—Cardi is also deep in the process of finishing her long-awaited second album. The only holdup? A few missing features.

In an Instagram Live last week, she let fans know that some artists still haven’t sent in their verses—and she gave them a firm but loving nudge: “I really need these f------ features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down,” she said. “But it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s--- myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all.”

She’s clearly excited about the project—and not holding back when describing it.
“It’s iconic! This album is so good! I put my whole p---- on it! I rapped with the bottom of my p----! So hurry up!”

Later, she gave a few hints about who might be featured, and how different this album might feel compared to her past work. “The features on my album are really good,” she said on X Spaces. “I don’t have a lot of features but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven’t worked with before. And the ones that I have not worked with before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all.”

She added: “It’s such a vibe. I’m 100 percent confident with this album. I just don’t think what I got is out there. I gave y’all some clues on my features, that’s it.”

Whether it’s standing up for herself or pushing for greatness in the studio, Cardi B is making it clear—she’s not letting anything get in the way of her next big moment.

