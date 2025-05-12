Chicken-Themed Bar Crawl Happening in Ybor

Polish up your chicken dance moves, eight Tampa bars will host a chicken-themed bar crawl to support Ybor Misfits Microsanctuary on May 17. A non-profit that helps injured, sick and lost birds who can no longer fit safely within the city’s historic and protected feral flock.

Grab your flock and arrive early for more goodies - the first 100 people at Roost & Rally get free shirts and tote bags. Participants can hop between Reservoir Bar, Ybor City Society Wine Bar, Gaspar's Grotto, Barrio Tacos, Ybor Tap House, Coyote Ugly, and Fat Tuesday. All bars will not have a cover for those participating in the bar crawl.

"Costumes are encouraged and chicken dances expected," said Selene San Felice to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

What began as Dylan Breese's Instagram page six years ago has evolved into Ybor Misfits, now operating from a large 6,000-square-foot facility at 17th Street and Columbus Drive.

The space features four custom pens and a medical area for birds who can't make it in Tampa's wild chicken populations. Since becoming a non-profit in December 2021, committed volunteers have kept things going.

When signing in near Jimmy John's, guests receive their maps. With no fixed route or tour guides, everyone can go at their own pace.

Both Tampa officials and J.C. Newman Cigar Co. - the last working cigar factory in town - support the sanctuary's mission. Workers care for birds found injured or abandoned on city streets.