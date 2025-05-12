St. Pete Rock Climbing Gym Celebrates 30 Years With Major Discounts

On June 8, climbers can snag $10 passes at Vertical Ventures during its 30th anniversary bash. The St. Petersburg spot will buzz with activity from morning till night, running 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"This celebration is part throwback, part tribute to the community that's made us who we are," said Kelly Jackson, co-owner of Vertical Ventures, to I Love the Burg.

Want to try climbing? Snag a two-week trial with gear for just $10: that's $40 off normal pricing. The deal runs June 8-15 and throws in yoga and fitness sessions too. Perfect for newcomers ready to tackle the walls.

Back in '96, Phil Yost planted the first flag in Tampa. By 2015, a massive St. Pete location sprouted up, dwarfing the original spot. This expansion brought advanced climbing options and group activities south of the bay.

As night falls, members get the VIP treatment from 6-9 p.m. They'll find tasty bites, upbeat tunes, and sweet prizes up for grabs. Long-time loyalists, those who've climbed there for a decade plus, will get their moment in the spotlight.

Find the gym at 116 18th Street South. Inside, climbers can pump iron, hit the machines, or tackle climbing-specific gear. Drop in for yoga four times weekly: Your class ticket lets you scale walls all day long.

Score a punch pass for $100 during the party. All gear sits at 10% off. Staff will keep things lively with climbing contests throughout the celebration.