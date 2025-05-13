ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

2001 Odyssey Takes Over Iconic Tampa Strip Club

Under a new management agreement, 2001 Odyssey is now running day-to-day operations at Tampa’s Mons Venus strip club. Joe Redner remains the building owner, becoming the landlord this January. The…

Jen Glorioso
young sexy striptease dancer moving in high heels shoes on stage in strip night club Pole dancing. New bill enforces age restrictions for strippers in Florida.
Getty Royalty Free

Under a new management agreement, 2001 Odyssey is now running day-to-day operations at Tampa's Mons Venus strip club. Joe Redner remains the building owner, becoming the landlord this January.

The change reshapes Tampa's adult entertainment landscape without a property sale. 2001 Odyssey's Don Kleinhans now manages operations, paying Redner rent plus consulting fees for his expertise.

"In October, he reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I think the moment might be right.' I've always expressed my interest to him," said Kleinhans to Tampa Bay Times.

Since opening in 1992 at 2040 N. Dale Mabry Highway, the club has gained national attention. TV shows like The Daily Show and 20/20 have featured it, while rapper Wyclef Jean mentioned it in song lyrics.

The club follows strict guidelines. No alcohol is allowed - local laws prohibit it in fully nude clubs. Music plays from a traditional jukebox, and there aren't any private areas or VIP sections.

Redner's impact on Tampa is significant. His battles for dance rights and business freedom resulted in more than 150 arrests over time.

Strip clubs aren't his only business interest. He owns Tampa real estate and other enterprises, including investments in nearby Cigar City Brewing.

After 15 years as rivals, these two businessmen have teamed up. While Kleinhans plans improvements, he wants to maintain the club's distinctive atmosphere.

Celebrities may visit, but the place stays down-to-earth - even saying no to special treatment for basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.

strip clubTampa
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
West Coast Coffee Chain Opens First Tampa Location
Local NewsWest Coast Coffee Chain Opens First Tampa LocationJim Mayhew
Tampa Bay Players Battle Through Hitting Woes
Local NewsTampa Bay Players Battle Through Hitting WoesJim Mayhew
AMC Cuts Ticket Prices in Half for Wednesday Showings This Summer
Local NewsAMC Cuts Ticket Prices in Half for Wednesday Showings This SummerJosh Faiola
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect