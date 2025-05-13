2001 Odyssey Takes Over Iconic Tampa Strip Club

Under a new management agreement, 2001 Odyssey is now running day-to-day operations at Tampa's Mons Venus strip club. Joe Redner remains the building owner, becoming the landlord this January.

The change reshapes Tampa's adult entertainment landscape without a property sale. 2001 Odyssey's Don Kleinhans now manages operations, paying Redner rent plus consulting fees for his expertise.

"In October, he reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I think the moment might be right.' I've always expressed my interest to him," said Kleinhans to Tampa Bay Times.

Since opening in 1992 at 2040 N. Dale Mabry Highway, the club has gained national attention. TV shows like The Daily Show and 20/20 have featured it, while rapper Wyclef Jean mentioned it in song lyrics.

The club follows strict guidelines. No alcohol is allowed - local laws prohibit it in fully nude clubs. Music plays from a traditional jukebox, and there aren't any private areas or VIP sections.

Redner's impact on Tampa is significant. His battles for dance rights and business freedom resulted in more than 150 arrests over time.

Strip clubs aren't his only business interest. He owns Tampa real estate and other enterprises, including investments in nearby Cigar City Brewing.

After 15 years as rivals, these two businessmen have teamed up. While Kleinhans plans improvements, he wants to maintain the club's distinctive atmosphere.