Hip-Hop Meets Classical: Cypress Hill and London Symphony Team Up for Royal Albert Hall Show

On June 6, Mercury Studios will release a groundbreaking mashup of rap and classical music. Cypress Hill collaborated with the London Symphony Orchestra to bring their 1993 album Black Sunday to life at Royal Albert Hall. The show happened last year on July 10 and featured rap legends backed by 70 orchestra musicians.

What started as a joke on The Simpsons turned real. "It's been something that we've talked about for many years since The Simpsons episode first aired," B-Real told the BBC.

Want to watch the show? You can pick it up in several ways: DVD + 2CD sets, Blu-ray + 2CD packages, a special 2CD edition, or vinyl records. If you're into high-quality sound, the Blu-ray version offers Dolby Atmos sound to give you that immersive, front-row feel.

The Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall setlist features 20 tracks, including hits like "I Wanna Get High," "Insane in the Brain," and "How I Could Just Kill a Man." Conductor Troy Miller also crafted fresh interpretations of DJ Muggs' beats and melodies to give the music an edge while retaining what made it iconic.

Los Angeles Magazine described it as "A blistering, badass collaboration that's no joke... CH's reefer-drenched repertoire is not only elevated to a higher level by the LSO, it's reworked, recharged, and reimagined without losing its edge."

Three preview tracks are out now, with "I Wanna Get High" leading, followed by "Ain't Goin' Out Like That" and "(Rock) Superstar." True fans can get an exclusive gold vinyl pressing through direct sales.