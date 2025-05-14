Experience Fall Color Changes with Three New Routes From TPA Starting at $39

Starting this fall, Tampa flyers can zip straight to three new cities on Breeze Airways, with fares beginning at $39.

"As Breeze continues to rapidly expand its presence at Tampa International Airport, we're excited to offer travelers even more nonstop flights to underserved U.S. cities," said TPA CEO Michael Stephens to That's So Tampa.

Starting October 2, planes will take off for Wilmington, North Carolina, twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. The next day brings the start of mid-week and weekend service to Michigan's capital, Lansing, and upstate New York's Rochester.

Memphis joined the flight map this week. Twice-weekly trips to Tennessee's music city cost just $45 each way.

Want to visit North Carolina's coast? Snag a Wilmington ticket for $39. Heading up north? Both Lansing and Rochester flights start at $79. Rochester gets a bonus: You can fly through to other spots without switching planes on Thursdays and Sundays.

The Centre for Aviation picked Breeze as 2025's best new airline. They also earned top marks for taking care of customers, scoring Four Stars from APEX Airline Awards.

Flying with kids? Sit together at no cost. Changed plans? Keep your credit for two years. The new Airbus A220-300s come packed with fast internet and comfy seats.

"Tampa has always been special to us — it's where our very first flight took off," said CEO David Neeleman. As more passengers pick Breeze, they'll keep adding direct routes to new spots.