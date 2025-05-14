Janet Jackson to Receive ICON Award at 2025 AMAs

ContestsEvents
On Tuesday, May 13, CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced that the five-time Grammy winner will be awarded the ICON Award at the 2025 American Music Awards later this month….

Kayla Morgan
On Tuesday, May 13, CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced that the five-time Grammy winner will be awarded the ICON Award at the 2025 American Music Awards later this month. They praised her as "one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era."

Jackson shared her excitement on Instagram, writing: "Thank you so much, AMAs!! ♥️ It’s an honor. We look forward to being on your stage again. See you in Vegas! 😘."

The ICON Award is given to artists whose work has made a lasting impact on music and culture around the world. Past recipients include Rihanna (2013) and Lionel Richie (2022) — and now, Janet Jackson joins that list.

In addition to receiving the award, Jackson will also perform live at the AMAs on Monday, May 26 in Las Vegas. This will be her first live television performance since 2018.

And fans won’t have to wait long to see more — Jackson is also returning to her Las Vegas residency, JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS, at Resorts World for six shows from May 21 through May 31.

