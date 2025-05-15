Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: May 16-May 18

Tampa offers a full weekend of food, music, and community fun. From the flavors and live performances at the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food and Wine Festival to local art and gourmet finds at the Ybor City Saturday Market, there's something for everyone. AC/DC's high-voltage stadium show and other smaller events around town add to the well-rounded lineup.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: Included with park admission (food and beverages available for an extra fee)

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food and Wine Festival offers a flavorful mix of international cuisine, craft beverages, and live music. Guests can sample entrees, desserts, beer, wine, and specialty cocktails with 10-, 15-, or Pass Member-exclusive 18-item samplers. The Live Concert Series features free shows, including Hoobastank on Friday and Justin Moore on Saturday. With over 85 tasting options and performances across multiple stages, the festival delivers a unique experience of gourmet food, entertainment, and theme park fun in one unforgettable setting.

Address: 1901 N. 19th St., Tampa Cost: Free admission; various items available for purchase

Since 2000, the Ybor City Saturday Market, the longest-running outdoor market in the Tampa Bay area, has been a top destination for locally made goods. Held every Saturday year-round, rain or shine, the market is free to attend and pet-friendly. Located in Tampa's Historic District, it offers a unique chance to meet local artists, watch live creations, and shop one-of-a-kind pieces and regional gourmet foods that showcase the spirit of the community.

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

AC/DC returns after nine years with their " Power Up Tour 2025," delivering a full-throttle performance supporting the band's 17th studio album, "Power Up." The album topped the charts in 21 countries and was one of the biggest-selling records of 2020. Known for their high-energy shows, the band features Angus Young's iconic guitar riffs and Brian Johnson's powerful vocals, backed by impressive visuals and live musicianship. With over 200 million records sold, AC/DC continues to deliver a live experience that reflects their legacy as one of the most successful bands in music history.

Other Events

Tampa's weekend lineup features live music, comedy, and collector culture. From an alt-music night at New World Brewery to the Tampa Record & CD Show and stand-up from Christian Johnson, there's something for everyone: