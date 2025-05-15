Tory Lanez’s Team Reveals New Claim About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

The controversy around Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion has taken a new turn. Tory’s lawyers now claim they have evidence showing that Megan was actually shot by Kelsey Harris, not Tory. In response, Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, told XXL: "Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system. This is not a political matter—this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law."

Tory Lanez’s legal team says Kelsey Harris’ bodyguard, Bradley James, has come forward with new information. On Wednesday, May 14, at a press conference held by Tory’s lawyers, Unite the People, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles, they revealed that James heard Kelsey admit during a phone call that she shot Megan on July 12, 2020. According to James, Tory only tried to stop Kelsey by knocking the gun out of her hand after she fired three shots. The gun then fired two more times after hitting the ground.

Water Roberts, a consultant for United The People, told reporters, “This further iterates Mr. Peterson did not shoot Ms. Pete, did not shoot at Ms. Pete and did not assault Ms. Pete.”

James says he decided to speak out because he couldn’t live with the idea of an innocent man being in prison.

In light of this new claim, Tory’s legal team is asking for his sentence to be reduced or for him to be pardoned after he recovers in the hospital. Tory has been there since May 12, when he was stabbed 14 times in prison.

To recap, during the trial, Megan testified that Tory shot her in the foot after yelling, “Dance, b----.” Kelsey, who was given immunity, refused to answer questions about Tory during the trial. Tory did not testify. In December 2022, Tory was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years but has maintained his innocence and filed several appeals.