New Training Center Opens in Oldsmar, Brings Kids’ Fitness Programs to Tampa Area

On May 3rd, Ben Milsom opened D1 Training Westchase, a new fitness gym in Oldsmar. The center runs fitness training for everyone from grade-schoolers to grown-ups.

"[Opening my own gym] was a passion project to give back to the community" Milsom said to the Tampa Beacon. "We saw what was going on in the community with physical education and kids showing up and not being ready to compete. I have two kids of my own and there were not places like this for them to work out."

Members train in age-specific groups: Rookie (7-11), Developmental (12-14), Prep (15-18), and Adult. Each session moves through five key steps: warm-up, performance work, strength building, core and stamina training, and cool down.

Before starting this venture, Milsom built his sports expertise working with major teams. He spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and won a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in 2020.

Pro athletes back these D1 centers across the country. Big names like Chris Paul, Peyton Manning, Von Miller, Tim Tebow, and Michael Oher own franchises. It all started when Will Bartholomew, who played fullback for Tennessee, set up the first D1 Sports Training in Nashville back in 2001.

The gym buzzes with kids from Westchase and Clearwater. Early birds catch morning workouts, while young athletes fill the space after 3:30 p.m. Summer brings extra training times.

Living with Type 1 diabetes himself, Milsom plans special training for others with the condition. "We're going to start a program for diabetic members to work together and work on nutrition together," he said. "We hope it will grow a little community within D1 Westchase, with those coming together and being there for each other."