PinkPantheress and Charli XCX Hint at Making Music Together

A split image of PinkPantheress attending the front row for the Coach fashion show during February 2025 New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2025 in New York City on the left and Charli XCX attending the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California on the right.
British pop innovators Charli XCX and PinkPantheress may finally be joining forces after months of mutual admiration. On May 12, Charli XCX responded on X to PinkPantheress's recent remarks with a teasingly affirmative tone, fueling speculation of an impending collaboration.

PinkPantheress had expressed her desire to work with Charli in Paper Magazine, stating, "I mean, of course. If the opportunity ever comes up, I would love to. I will say it makes me shit myself when I get recognition from any artists that I respect, for sure. It doesn't matter who, genuinely, I get so excited. When I get recognition from other artists, especially ones that I have looked up to for a long time. Even though I've met her, I just love getting praise and hearing praise."

The buzz comes just days after PinkPantheress released her second mixtape, Fancy That, on May 9. The project features the track "Stateside," co-written and produced by The Dare, which she has described as her favorite from the release. Meanwhile, Charli's latest album, Brat, released June 7, 2024, continues to define an aesthetic and sonic movement that her fans have embraced, even as she recently closed that chapter — dramatically burning a 'Brat' flag during her April 2025 Coachella performance.

Charli also praised the music video for "Tonight," a PinkPantheress track released in April, while PinkPantheress reciprocated with admiration for Charli's artistry. The exchange has fans eager for a high-concept, hyperpop collaboration that blends their futuristic styles.

Beyond music, Charli XCX is expanding into film, with a cameo in Amazon's Overcompensating and a developing project titled The Moment. Her versatility in what she can do as an artist and PinkPantheress's emerging abilities as a producer and songwriter are exciting as we approach the summer. With both artists defining the shape of British pop and hyper pop on a global scale, the potential of a collaboration between the two will certainly be a cultural moment that fans will not want to miss.

