Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ken Carson

Ken Carson will be at Yuengling Center on September 15,2025. Listen to the Mix at 9am for your chance to win a pair of tickets.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 5/19-5/23/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/19-5/23/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets see Ken Carson at Yuengling Center on September 15, 2025
- Prize Value: $54.75
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation