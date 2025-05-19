ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Kevin Gates

Listen This Week As Babs Sends You On A Road Trip To See Kevin Gates at Additional Financial Arena + $50 Gas Card from Demesmin & Dover Contest Rules:

smckenzie

Listen This Week As Babs Sends You On A Road Trip To See Kevin Gates at Additional Financial Arena + $50 Gas Card from Demesmin & Dover

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/19-5/23/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/19-5/23/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets see Kevin Gates at Addition Financial Arena on October 22, 2025
  • Prize Value: $46.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

FloridaTampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ken Carson
ContestsListen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ken Carsonsmckenzie
Listen To Win A $50 Gas Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firm
ContestsListen To Win A $50 Gas Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firmsmckenzie
Listen To Win Tickets To See Wu Tang at Amalie Arena
ContestsListen To Win Tickets To See Wu Tang at Amalie Arenasmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect