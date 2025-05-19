St. Pete Beach Bar Owner Survives Brutal Attack, Community Rallies To Support

A wave of support has brought in over $15,000 from 200+ donors for Nikko's Dog Bar owner Tony Campetti. After a scary interaction on May 3rd where he tried to intervine and break up a fight, the suspects turned on him, beating him unconcious and left him outside his bar. His unexpected medical issues will keep him away from work for two months. The money will help maintain operations at the St. Pete Beach establishment during his recovery.

Sian Talley started the fundraising push, aiming for $9,000 to cover operating costs. "Tony has always been the heart and soul of Nikko's," said Talley to I Love the Burg. "This is our chance to support him and the space he's created for all of us."

Located at 9524 Blind Pass Road, this unique spot brings together people and pups in a welcoming setting. The funds will keep staff paid and supplies stocked during the owner's absence.

In a show of support, BARK Tiki Dog Bar in Gulfport gave 20% of their May 15 sales to the cause. Visit them at 3128 Beach Blvd. S. to take part.

The quick response from St. Pete Beach shows the strong bonds in this coastal town. Within just 72 hours, dozens stepped up to help. Now, the fundraiser is at over $15,000 with a new goal of $18,000.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's office is investigating the case and still looking for the suspects who got away.