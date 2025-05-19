This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 19

May 19 is an iconic date in R&B and hip-hop, with various memorable events that had far-reaching implications on popular culture. One acclaimed figure whose birthday falls on this date is the rapper Yo Gotti, who was born in 1981. One of rap's most prolific artists, he has released 37 mixtapes and 11 albums, with his highest charting release being his 11th album, CM10: Free Game, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day saw the release of several culture-defining hip-hop and R&B albums.

1998: American rapper Soulja Slim released his debut album, Give It 2 'Em Raw, on No Limit and Priority Records. It debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1998: American rapper DMX released his debut album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2009: American hip-hop duo Method Man and Redman released their second studio album, Blackout! 2, on Def Jam. The album, featuring production by Pete Rock and Erick Sermon, debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 7.

2009: American rapper Busta Rhymes dropped his eighth album, Back on My B.S. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper's sixth top-ten album in the United States.

2017: The collaborative album, The King & I, by American R&B singer Faith Evans and the late rap legend Notorious B.I.G., was released by Rhino Entertainment. It peaked at No. 65 on the Billboard 200 and No. 31 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

May 19 is associated with several cultural high points in hip hop and R&B.

1973: Music icon Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, becoming his third No. 1 single. It won the legendary musician a GRAMMY Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 16th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

2022: GRAMMY winner Ciara graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, alongside Kim Kardashian, Yumi Nu, and Maye Musk. She became the third musician featured on the magazine's cover, after Beyoncé in 2007 and Megan Thee Stallion in 2021.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also witnessed controversial events and tragic moments in the industry:

2003: American rapper Camouflage was shot and killed outside Pure Rain Records in Savannah, Georgia, while walking with his toddler son. He rose to prominence with the release of his debut album, I Represent in 2000, which reached No. 58 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and bagged him a recording deal with Universal Records.

2020: American journalist and producer Robert Ford Jr. died aged 70. Widely regarded as a hip-hop pioneer, he penned the first article about hip hop to ever appear in a major publication, namely Billboard.