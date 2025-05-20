Fort Worth Rapper BigXthaPlug Lands BET Best New Artist Nomination

ContestsEvents
Sheena Suhr
BigXthaPlug performs on the BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives during the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images

After his hit "Texas" blew up in 2023, Fort Worth's BigXthaPlug earned a spot in the 2025 BET Awards Best New Artist race. The track shot him from local shows to national fame.

Starting with mixtapes and club gigs, he built his name block by block. "Texas" caught fire with its mix of street tales and state pride, pulling in millions of streams.

"BigXthaPlug doesn't whisper. He roars," wrote BET in their awards coverage.

His first full album, Amar, blends gritty beats with sharp hooks. Tracks like "Back in My City" pack raw energy, while "Safehouse" shows his skill with words. "Mr. Trouble" proves he can switch styles at will.

He keeps it real with his Texas accent and local slang. Music critics spot links to giants like Scarface, yet praise how he puts his own stamp on the sound. His fresh take catches ears nationwide.

From dorm rooms to dance floors, his songs blast through speakers coast to coast. What started in Texas now moves crowds in Miami, New York, and LA.

Fresh tracks are on deck. Buzz points to team-ups with big names from the South, including Moneybagg Yo. Summer festival lineups might soon show his name in bold print.

This BET nod marks his first shot at a major prize. Each year, Best New Artist shines a light on rising stars who shake up the game.

