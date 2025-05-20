LEGO Brick Festival Coming Back to Tampa State Fairgrounds in August

The Florida State Fairgrounds will host a two-day brick extravaganza next August. Master builders and collectors from across the nation will gather to share their work on August 9-10.

Visitors can marvel at intricate brick masterpieces: sprawling moon stations, winding railways, towering fortresses, and detailed cityscapes fill the exhibition space. Admission costs $20.06, with tickets available through Eventbrite.

This year brings an enchanted twist. A new storybook section showcases Disney-inspired works, including an intricate Neverland display and royal character builds. Tampa welcomes back the festival after past shows drew massive crowds of brick enthusiasts.

Merchants will offer hard-to-find sets and individual pieces that catch collectors' eyes. Watch skilled artists craft new works on-site as they demonstrate building techniques throughout the weekend.

The brick show adds to Tampa's summer attractions. ZooTampa, The Florida Aquarium, and Busch Gardens provide outdoor fun. When the heat strikes, the upgraded MOSI Digital Dome Theatre offers air-conditioned entertainment.