ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

LEGO Brick Festival Coming Back to Tampa State Fairgrounds in August

The Florida State Fairgrounds will host a two-day brick extravaganza next August. Master builders and collectors from across the nation will gather to share their work on August 9-10. Visitors…

Jim Mayhew
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Husband and wife Annie Diment and Ed Diment, put the final bricks in place on their Ice Age display, with a Lego wolly mammouth made from 400,000 bricks which took 9 weeks to build at ExCel on December 10, 2015 in London, England. Brick 2015 is an exhibition dedicated to Lego and runs at London's ExCel over three days starting on 11th December. It features displays including Harry Potter, landmarks such as Big Ben and a dance music festival. (Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

The Florida State Fairgrounds will host a two-day brick extravaganza next August. Master builders and collectors from across the nation will gather to share their work on August 9-10.

Visitors can marvel at intricate brick masterpieces: sprawling moon stations, winding railways, towering fortresses, and detailed cityscapes fill the exhibition space. Admission costs $20.06, with tickets available through Eventbrite.

This year brings an enchanted twist. A new storybook section showcases Disney-inspired works, including an intricate Neverland display and royal character builds. Tampa welcomes back the festival after past shows drew massive crowds of brick enthusiasts.

Merchants will offer hard-to-find sets and individual pieces that catch collectors' eyes. Watch skilled artists craft new works on-site as they demonstrate building techniques throughout the weekend.

The brick show adds to Tampa's summer attractions. ZooTampa, The Florida Aquarium, and Busch Gardens provide outdoor fun. When the heat strikes, the upgraded MOSI Digital Dome Theatre offers air-conditioned entertainment.

Find schedules, parking details, and exhibit information at the event website.

EventLegoTampa
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
professionals at job fair
Local NewsThree Florida Cities Among Nation’s Top Five Best Places to Start CareersJen Glorioso
Pay-What-You-Can Cafe Coming to St. Petersburg’s Central Avenue
Local NewsPay-What-You-Can Cafe Coming to St. Petersburg’s Central AvenueJim Mayhew
Busch Gardens Unveils Exciting Summer Nights with Drones, Stunts, and Free Beer
Local NewsBusch Gardens Unveils Exciting Summer Nights with Drones, Stunts, and Free BeerJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect