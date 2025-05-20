ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Three Florida Cities Among Nation’s Top Five Best Places to Start Careers

A new WalletHub study of 182 U.S. cities ranks Orlando, Tampa, and Miami among the top spots for launching a career. The findings may surprise some – but not those…

Jen Glorioso
professionals at job fair
Getty Royalty Free

A new WalletHub study of 182 U.S. cities ranks Orlando, Tampa, and Miami among the top spots for launching a career. The findings may surprise some - but not those who've watched Florida's rapid growth.

Atlanta took first place with 69.3 points. Orlando followed close behind at 68.5, grabbing second. Tampa landed third, while Miami got fifth. The rankings considered both job opportunities and quality of life.

The Sunshine State's job market looks especially bright. Tampa and Central Florida tied for first nationwide in entry-level jobs per working-age resident - key information for recent graduates.

Looking at the details reveals two different stories. In terms of career potential, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami ranked second, third, and fourth. Quality of life rankings varied more: Orlando placed ninth, Tampa hit 19th, while Miami dropped to 71st.

Orlando's high ranking comes from steady growth. Workers there see their salaries grow 7.6% yearly - the 19th highest rate in America. Construction keeps booming as businesses continue moving in.

Tampa stands out in its own right. It ranks second among major cities for entrepreneurs starting businesses. It's also popular with young singles - ranking fifth nationwide for unmarried residents.

Other Florida cities did well too. Fort Lauderdale landed at spot 29, with St. Petersburg following at 42.

The study focused on what matters to new graduates: job availability, earning potential, and social environment. They stuck to measurable data - no speculation.

Cities were ranked using concrete numbers. Job opportunities and living conditions each made up half the total score.

These rankings show Florida's appeal keeps growing. From beach towns to urban centers, the state offers opportunities for every career type.

FloridaJobsTampa
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Pay-What-You-Can Cafe Coming to St. Petersburg’s Central Avenue
Local NewsPay-What-You-Can Cafe Coming to St. Petersburg’s Central AvenueJim Mayhew
Busch Gardens Unveils Exciting Summer Nights with Drones, Stunts, and Free Beer
Local NewsBusch Gardens Unveils Exciting Summer Nights with Drones, Stunts, and Free BeerJim Mayhew
Water Street Phase Two Breaks Ground in Downtown Tampa
Local NewsWater Street Phase Two Breaks Ground in Downtown TampaJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect