One of Tampa’s Best Food Trucks Opens Restaurant in Downtown St. Pete

A fresh chapter starts this June as Shiso Crispy moves from wheels to walls at 226 1st Ave. N. The new St. Petersburg spot adds a full bar and tiki…

Jim Mayhew
Bang bang chicken from Shiso Crispy food truck
A fresh chapter starts this June as Shiso Crispy moves from wheels to walls at 226 1st Ave. N. The new St. Petersburg spot adds a full bar and tiki hut to their winning mix of Asian-inspired bites.

"Every location we have is unique. With the new one on the Jannus Block, we are going to have a full liquor bar and kitchen, offering an expanded menu that will be very dumpling-forward," said chef Ronicca Whaley to St. Pete Rising.

The space welcomes 100 guests across its indoor and outdoor areas. Artist Matt Kress will add his touch with wall art. The menu keeps fan favorites: handmade gyozas, steaming soup dumplings, and siu mai stay in the spotlight.

The drink list sparkles with $12 mixed drinks, starring pistachio liqueur and limoncello blends. Two new sips join the lineup: Shiso Sour beer from Magnanimous Brewing Co. and Shiso High, an Anheuser-Busch THC drink.

This marks their third spot in the area. Current stops include the EDGE District's Central Avenue shop and a food truck at 874 N. Tampa St. Next up: a fourth spot takes shape at Tyrone Gardens, where 9th Avenue meets 58th Street North.

The kitchen sends out rice bowls topped with spicy chicken, fresh tuna, tender short rib, or plant options. Once things settle, weekend dim sum might make the cut.

During shows at Jannus Live, their tiki spot will serve quick bites and drinks. The space brings new life to a spot that's seen T's and Tacos, Cap's Steamer Bar & Grille, and MacDinton's Irish Pub come and go.

Since starting her food truck in 2019, Whaley, a six-time Guy's Grocery Games star, has built quite a following. Tampa Bay Times gave them "Best of the Best" nods in 2020 and 2021.

Jim Mayhew
