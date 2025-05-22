ContestsEvents
SZA Trades Selfie for Safety, Warns About Whippets Targeting Kids

SZA traded a photo for a fan’s whippets, calling out how these dangerous drugs are being pushed toward kids.

Kayla Morgan
SZA performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in all red with hred outfit and red hair with mic in hand
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

SZA isn’t just using her voice to sing—she’s using it to speak up. On Tuesday (May 20), the singer shared on her Instagram Story that she had a powerful moment with a young fan at an In-N-Out drive-thru.

“Literally talked a CHILD into throwing away his whippet drugs in exchange for a picture/video at the in n out drive through,” she wrote. “Sad but if I can stop this s–t for even a second imma try. Once again, these drugs are clearly marketed to CHILDREN. Really need America to do better man.”

Whippets—canisters filled with nitrous oxide, or “laughing gas”—are often used as a way to get a quick high. But they come with serious risks. SZA also shared a photo of the canister: a brightly designed strawberry-banana flavored “Galaxy Gas” product that looks like whipped cream but is anything but harmless.

According to the National Institutes of Health, using nitrous oxide too often can lead to long-term neurological damage, including a vitamin B12 deficiency. The Cleveland Clinic adds that this kind of deficiency can cause physical, mental, and emotional problems.

This isn’t the first time SZA has spoken up about it. Back in September 2024, she posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of no where and is being MASS marketed to black children? The government is doing NOTHING ? .. since when are we selling whip its at the store ???? Somebody protect the children,” she wrote, along with a screenshot showing search results about nitrous oxide’s dangers.

Right now, SZA is touring with Kendrick Lamar on their Grand National Tour—but she’s also keeping an eye out for young fans who may need more than just music.

SZA
