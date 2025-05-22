Wiz Khalifa Kicks Off Nine-City Tour with Hip-Hop Stars Starting July 29

Starting July 29, Wiz Khalifa is hitting the road again for a nine-city run across North America. The second part of his The Good Vibes Only Tour: Smoker's Edition will bring top acts Dom Kennedy, Earl Sweatshirt, Curren$y, and Ab-Soul alongside Wiz to cities nationwide.

The shows start at Austin's Germania Insurance Amphitheater. After two weeks of performances, the final stop will be at Ridgefield's Cascades Amphitheater on August 14. This run will mark part two of Khalifa's busy summer schedule.

Before this stretch, Khalifa shares another tour with Sean Paul and DaBaby from July 6 to July 27. That run starts in Darien Lake, NY, and ends in Atlanta.

New songs from his upcoming Kush & Orange Juice 2 album will fill the setlist. The album, which dropped on April 18, features impressive collabs like Ty Dolla $ign and Don Toliver. Behind the boards, Mike WiLL Made-It, Juicy J, and DJ Quik were involved in handling the production.

Want to get the tour tickets? The public sale starts today at 10 am on LiveNation.com.

Wiz Khalifa and his accompanying acts will light up stages in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and other West Coast spots. DJ Bonics, Chevy Woods, and Fedd The God will also join each night's lineup.

Here are some specific stops where you can catch the show: