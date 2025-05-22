Your Dog Can Join You at This Spooky Glamping Getaway in Florida

ContestsEvents
Jen Glorioso
In High Springs, Florida, Cruise Tales is putting together their first Halloween glamping experience. From October 30 to November 3, dogs and their owners can enjoy a spooky five-day getaway that's different from their usual cruise ship offerings.

"We created the Happy Tails Glamping Getaway to offer something truly special—an escape where dog lovers can celebrate the magic of the season without leaving their furry family members behind," said Dawn von Graff, CEO of Cruise Tales, to WFLA.

Set on 90 quiet acres, visitors will find 45 small but comfortable cabins. Each space comes with a queen bed and modern AC, with enough room for a small group of four plus one dog.

Interested in coming along? Two people and their dog can join for $1,999, while groups of four cost $2,499. The price covers your food, place to stay, and all the activities.

The spot is right next to Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park, where you can explore an incredible sinkhole forest. During the stay, staff members will lead both pets and their owners through lots of fun activities. Themed activities for pups and humans include: Themed Dining Experiences with gourmet meals created by an onsite chef, including a haunted s’mores night. There's also a haunted trail that is dog-approved and a night of stargazing.

This is a new direction for Cruise Tales. While they're known for their cruise trips, they've noticed more people want vacation spots where they can bring their dogs along.

By keeping it small with just 45 cabins, everyone gets a more intimate experience. Everything - from how the cabins are set up to what happens each day - is designed with pets in mind.

Having it during Halloween makes everything more fun. The air-conditioned cabins mix modern comfort with spooky holiday vibes, making sure both people and their pups have a great time.

Jen Glorioso
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
