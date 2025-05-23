New Frank Lucas Documentary “Pusherman” Coming This June

An honest look at one of America's most notorious figures hits screens this summer. MVD plans to release Pusherman on DVD on June 24. The film follows Frank Lucas's rise from the streets to controlling a major drug route between Asia and the US.

The turnout for The Roxy's May 19 premiere in New York was massive. "I was shocked by how many people came to the screening," said director Legs McNeil to Media Play News. "It was standing room only, and they really loved the film."

Using raw footage and interviews, the Pusherman film shows how Lucas changed the drug trade. His method? Instead of working through the mob, he hid pure heroin in the US military caskets returning from Vietnam.

Mark Jacobson, the journalist whose writing inspired the 2007 film American Gangster, also shares new details about the scheme that didn't make it to the screens back then in the movie.

While the 2007 Hollywood version starring Denzel Washington earned $270 million, this new take strips away the Hollywood gloss and drama. Pusherman follows a strict documentary-style portrayal.

It features never-seen-before interviews with crime writer Michael Daley, mixed with sharp insights from hip-hop expert Fab 5 Freddy. Their contributions helped tell the true story behind the legend.

A Tribe Called Quest's Jarobi White created the soundtrack. Film critic Darius James dissects how the 70s films like Super Fly and The Mack exaggerated street legends, blurring the lines between fiction and reality to hit box office gold.