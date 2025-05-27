Diddy Reportedly Makes Millions from His Behind Bars Side Hustle
Music mogul reportedly earns millions by renting out private jet while locked up.
Even though Diddy is currently behind bars, his business moves haven’t come to a stop.
According to The U.S. Sun, the music mogul has reportedly started a new venture—renting out his $60 million private jet. Since last September, the jet has been hired 126 times, flying nearly every other day and covering close to 150,000 miles.
With each trip costing $32,597, the jet has earned Diddy more than $4 million so far.
At one point, Diddy even offered to use the jet as collateral to get out on bail, but the judge rejected that request.
Diddy and his team have not commented on the reports about the business.
In other Diddy news, his defense team is trying to get Kid Cudi’s testimony thrown out. It’s about the 2012 incident where Cudi’s Porsche was set on fire with an “incendiary device,” according to police reports obtained by Rolling Stone. Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, confirmed the story to The New York Times in 2023—and claimed Diddy was behind it.