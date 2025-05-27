ContestsEvents
Diddy Reportedly Makes Millions from His Behind Bars Side Hustle

Music mogul reportedly earns millions by renting out private jet while locked up.

Kayla Morgan
Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Even though Diddy is currently behind bars, his business moves haven’t come to a stop.

According to The U.S. Sun, the music mogul has reportedly started a new venture—renting out his $60 million private jet. Since last September, the jet has been hired 126 times, flying nearly every other day and covering close to 150,000 miles.

With each trip costing $32,597, the jet has earned Diddy more than $4 million so far.

At one point, Diddy even offered to use the jet as collateral to get out on bail, but the judge rejected that request.

Diddy and his team have not commented on the reports about the business.

In other Diddy news, his defense team is trying to get Kid Cudi’s testimony thrown out. It’s about the 2012 incident where Cudi’s Porsche was set on fire with an “incendiary device,” according to police reports obtained by Rolling Stone. Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, confirmed the story to The New York Times in 2023—and claimed Diddy was behind it.

DiddySean Combs
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
