New Summer Activity: Indoor Minigolf Joins St. Petersburg’s FloridaRAMA

A cool new nine-hole minigolf course opens June 5 inside 2606 Fairfield Ave S. in St. Petersburg. Guests can putt their way through glowing courses while taking in amazing art installations in FloridaRAMA's climate-controlled space.

Adult tickets cost $35 to play the course and check out the exhibits. Kids ages 4 to 12 get in for $30. Your ticket includes minigolf, art viewing, and a fun scavenger hunt running through September 1.

"We are celebrating weird, whacky, wonderful Florida," said co-founder Liz Dimmitt to Islands Magazine.

Over 80 artists have filled the space with their work. As you walk through, you'll find yourself surrounded by infinity mirrors while strange sounds bounce around you. Hanging above it all is a massive disco ball shaped like a shrimp.

Located in the busy Warehouse Arts District, this creative space is neighbors with tons of studios and galleries. They've been growing strong since opening in 2021, and 2024 brings the addition of food and drinks to the mix.

The spot formerly known as Fairgrounds St. Pete became FloridaRAMA during their 2024 expansion. Fox 13 News called it "retro-futuristic" - like "George Jetson and Florida Man partnered to open an art gallery."