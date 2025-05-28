ContestsEvents
Drake’s Digits Go Viral: Leaked On A Livestream

Drake’s phone number got leaked during a livestream, and fans are still talking about it.

Kayla Morgan
Drake smiliing
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Things took an unexpected turn during the final moments of Kai Cenat’s Streamer University event when Drake’s phone number was accidentally leaked live on stream.

The Canadian rapper FaceTimed streamer Tylil in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers. At one point, Tylil turned his phone toward the camera, and for a brief moment, Drake’s number was visible on screen.

Drake responded calmly, saying: “You definitely leaked my number. This shit is going crazy. Don’t worry, I can get a new number tomorrow. It’s a blessing in disguise anyways.”

Tylil apologized for the slip-up, clearly not meaning to share the rap superstar’s contact information with the world.

The internet reacted quickly, with screenshots and comments spreading across social media. One person said, “They screenshot dat number fast AF 😂 dem folks hell.” Another added, “I didn’t even see his number show up. I was watched it live in action.” And someone else asked, “So, is it still on though…orrrrr?”

Even though Drake seemed to take it in stride, it’s safe to say this livestream moment will be talked about for a while.

Drake
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce.
