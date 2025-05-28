This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 28
May 28 is a memorable date in hip-hop and R&B, and it's easy to see why. This day has hosted many culture-defining moments that shaped the development of these popular genres. One influential artist commemorating their birthday on this day is R&B and soul singer Gladys Knight, lead vocalist of the acclaimed group Gladys Knight & the Pips. They scored several US No. 1 hits in the ‘60s through the ‘80s, including “Every Beat of My Heart,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “If I Were Your Woman,” and “Love Overboard.”
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day hosted the release of iconic hip-hop and R&B albums that still trigger nostalgia in fans:
- 1991: American gangsta rap group N.W.A released their second and final album, Niggaz4Life. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 before climbing to the top of the chart a week later.
- 1996: American rapper Shyheim released his second album, The Lost Generation. It peaked at No. 63 on the Billboard 200 and No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2013: Kid Ink, an American rapper and singer, dropped his major label debut EP, Almost Home. It debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2021: The eighth and final album from American rapper DMX, Exodus, was released. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
May 28 has witnessed several landmark events in hip-hop and R&B, with far-reaching implications on popular culture:
- 1991: American R&B group Jodeci dropped their debut album, Forever My Lady. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 18 and topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album also spawned three No. 1 hit singles on the R&B charts: “Come and Talk to Me,” “Stay,” and “Forever my Lady.”
- 2014: Technology giant Apple Inc. finalized a $3 billion deal to acquire Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's Beats Electronics. This acquisition deal, the largest in Apple's history, netted Dre millions of dollars, making him the richest rapper in the industry.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry has witnessed several controversial events on this day:
- 1996: American rapper Tupac Shakur reportedly almost drowned off the coast of Mexico while vacationing with fellow Death Row Records artists but was saved by Suge Knight. According to rapper Snoop Dogg, who witnessed the incident, Shakur was parasailing with Knight at the wheel when things took a dramatic turn.
- 2018: Canadian rappers Casper TNG and K Money were arrested in downtown Toronto following a wild police chase. The siblings, who are associated with the rap group Menace Gang, pleaded guilty to using firearms and other offences.
May 28 is a remarkable date that many hip-hop and R&B fans will hardly forget. This day saw the release of several iconic albums and singles, whose cultural impact still reverberates. It also saw a legendary producer seal a multibillion-dollar deal that would make him the richest rapper alive.