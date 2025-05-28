This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 28

May 28 is a memorable date in hip-hop and R&B, and it's easy to see why. This day has hosted many culture-defining moments that shaped the development of these popular genres. One influential artist commemorating their birthday on this day is R&B and soul singer Gladys Knight, lead vocalist of the acclaimed group Gladys Knight & the Pips. They scored several US No. 1 hits in the ‘60s through the ‘80s, including “Every Beat of My Heart,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “If I Were Your Woman,” and “Love Overboard.”