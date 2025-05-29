ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Producer ‘Deezle’ Goes After UMG for $3M Over Missing Royalties from Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’

Producer Darius “Deezle” Harrison has filed a $3 million lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). He claims missing payments for his work on six songs he produced on Lil Wayne’s…

Queen Quadri
Lil Wayne performs onstage during Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California.
Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty Images

Producer Darius "Deezle" Harrison has filed a $3 million lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). He claims missing payments for his work on six songs he produced on Lil Wayne's 2008 album, Tha Carter III.

According to Harrison's court papers, the royalty payments stopped in 2012, just after he settled an earlier dispute with Cash Money Records. His deal promised 4% royalties for his contributions to Tha Carter III work and 3% from Birdman's 2005 Fast Money album, but he hasn't received his part in years.

"Plaintiffs have not been paid any producer royalties associated with the YME Producer Agreement or CMR Producer Agreement for over a decade," wrote attorney Christopher L. Brown, according to Billboard.

UMG bought Young Money's catalog in a massive $100 million deal back in 2020. Harrison's legal team asserts that the recordings in question have fully recouped their costs, and UMG owes the producer over $3 million in unpaid royalties.

As a key creator behind Tha Carter III, Deezle worked on several hit tracks, with "Lollipop" standing out as a major success. The album sold over one million copies in its first week and has been certified eight times platinum by the RIAA.

And Harrison is not alone. More artists keep knocking on UMG's door with similar claims. Salt-N-Pepa and Limp Bizkit are also calling out the record company, wanting answers about their missing payments. So far, neither UMG nor Lil Wayne has responded to these claims.

This isn't Harrison's first time going the legal route to take what he's owed. Back in 2011, he took his first shot at justice, suing Wayne, Cash Money Records, and Young Money Entertainment. However, they reached a settlement in 2012, and UMG started sending checks but then stopped again.

Now, Deezle is back once again, demanding his rights.

Lil WayneYoung Money
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Eminem and 2 Chainz Put Out NBA-Inspired Song ‘Kyrie & Luka’ with Studio Smoking Story
MusicEminem and 2 Chainz Put Out NBA-Inspired Song ‘Kyrie & Luka’ with Studio Smoking StoryQueen Quadri
Ab-Soul Drops Instagram Diss Track Going After Joey Bada$$ and DJ Akademiks
MusicAb-Soul Drops Instagram Diss Track Going After Joey Bada$$ and DJ AkademiksQueen Quadri
Post Malone and Beyoncé Grab Top Country Awards at 2025 AMAs
MusicPost Malone and Beyoncé Grab Top Country Awards at 2025 AMAsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect