Rihanna Calls Out DJ Khaled’s Mango Method

DJ Khaled’s mango-cutting skills didn’t sit right with Rihanna—and she let him know in the Instagram comments.

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

DJ Khaled’s way of eating mangoes has caught Rihanna’s attention—and not in a good way.

The DJ and producer has been sharing videos on Instagram of himself enjoying mangoes picked fresh from the tree. In one video posted on May 19, he peeled the mango with a knife before eating it.

“Spring is here SUMMER IS NEAR,” Khaled wrote in the caption. “We have to give Positivity, positive is a lifestyle.”

But not everyone was feeling the positivity. Rihanna jumped into the comments with a light but honest reaction: “stop butchering these mangos bro! Lol,” she wrote. “My lil Caribbean heart aches everytime!”

Khaled responded with a bit of humor: “I tried use my teeth but my tooth almost fall out. My next mango I’ll try again.”

On May 21, he followed through. In a new video, Khaled peeled the mango using his teeth and ate it without any tools.

“I got it right now, I tried yesterday but mi tooth almost fall out,” he wrote, tagging Rihanna. “But now wit your motivation mango not butchered.” He added: “ONE RIhanna ! @badgalriri bless up always !”

Looks like Rihanna’s comment may have helped improve his technique—and saved a few mangoes in the process.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
