Rihanna Calls Out DJ Khaled’s Mango Method
DJ Khaled’s mango-cutting skills didn’t sit right with Rihanna—and she let him know in the Instagram comments.
DJ Khaled’s way of eating mangoes has caught Rihanna’s attention—and not in a good way.
The DJ and producer has been sharing videos on Instagram of himself enjoying mangoes picked fresh from the tree. In one video posted on May 19, he peeled the mango with a knife before eating it.
“Spring is here SUMMER IS NEAR,” Khaled wrote in the caption. “We have to give Positivity, positive is a lifestyle.”
But not everyone was feeling the positivity. Rihanna jumped into the comments with a light but honest reaction: “stop butchering these mangos bro! Lol,” she wrote. “My lil Caribbean heart aches everytime!”
Khaled responded with a bit of humor: “I tried use my teeth but my tooth almost fall out. My next mango I’ll try again.”
On May 21, he followed through. In a new video, Khaled peeled the mango using his teeth and ate it without any tools.
“I got it right now, I tried yesterday but mi tooth almost fall out,” he wrote, tagging Rihanna. “But now wit your motivation mango not butchered.” He added: “ONE RIhanna ! @badgalriri bless up always !”
Looks like Rihanna’s comment may have helped improve his technique—and saved a few mangoes in the process.