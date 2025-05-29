Sparkman Wharf Announces Ultimate 4th of July Party

Sparkman Wharf will burst into life this July 4th. For just $10, visitors can join a six-hour festival starting at 5 p.m. At 615 Channelside Drive, guests will catch prime views of boats and fireworks against Tampa's skyline. While gates open at 11 a.m., the main festivities start as the sun begins to dip.

Music fills the air as vendors serve up tasty bites throughout the grounds. Watch skilled athletes zip across the water at 5:45 p.m., then marvel at decorated vessels parading past at 7:30 p.m. The night peaks with bright bursts painting the dark sky at 9 p.m.

Classic Entertainment's DJs will mix beats from sunset until the final boom. Local athletes from Tampa Riverwalk will thrill crowds with their water stunts.

Hungry visitors can pick from an array of flavors. Cool off with Hampton Chocolate Factory's sweet treats, savor Noble Rice's fresh catches, bite into JoDog's creations, refresh with FitBowl Co's fruit blends, or try Dang Dude's street fare.

Trees and awnings offer shelter from summer rays. Smart visitors arrive when doors open: This spot fills up fast.