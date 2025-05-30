DJ Quik Takes the Lead at BET Experience 2025 Class of ’95 Picnic

At the Class of '95 Picnic during BET Experience 2025, DJ Quik will command the main stage on June 9th in Los Angeles. The music master from Compton plans to bring 30 years of hits with him in a one-of-a-kind show.

This time, he's stepping out from behind the scenes to take on the center stage. As BET.com puts it, "While he never chased the fame that others sought, he never needed to. Quik always said he was more about respect than recognition."

His skills cross musical lines. Working with stars like 2Pac and Whitney Houston, he's made several hits in the studio. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, and JAY-Z have all sought his touch. His sound is so precise that he once remixed an entire album, after it was done, just to get it perfect.

You can expect to hear classics like "Tonite" and "Dollaz + Sense" that night. With a full band backing him up, he'll show off his skills live as a DJ, rapper, and musician all at once.

Back in 1995, his albums Safe + Sound and Quik Is the Name changed the game for West Coast hip-hop. These works blended raw street stories with rich sounds, featuring deep bass lines, sharp guitar work, smooth keys, and signature talkbox effects to make full-on compositions.

Quik's style continues to inspire the sound of music today. New producers Hit-Boy and Mustard draw from his work, while veterans like Dr. Dre, Battlecat, and Terrace Martin have nothing but respect for his impact.

Many fans are eagerly anticipating DJ Quik's set, as it will serve as a reminder of just how deep the West Coast hip-hop scene is.