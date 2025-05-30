ContestsEvents
Eddie Murphy’s Son Marries Martin Lawrence’s Daughter in Surprise Wedding

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence skip the big bash for a quiet “I do.”

(L-R) Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Guess who just became in-laws? Two comedy kings—Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence—are now family, thanks to a secret wedding between their kids!

During his first appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 29, Eddie Murphy revealed that his son Eric Murphy quietly tied the knot with Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Page Lawrence.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Eddie shared. He even joked that Martin “doesn’t have to pay for a big wedding.” Then he added with a grin, “We're in-laws.”

Eddie also mentioned that the newlyweds might throw a big party later to celebrate with friends and family.

“They went off and they got married at the church,” Eddie explained. “They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing. So I think we'll have a big party or something.”

Jennifer Hudson couldn’t help but ask if he’d sing at the party. Eddie laughed and said, “No, I ain't singing ... Martin will sing at the wedding. Yeah, that'd be funny.” But then he teased he might do a duet—maybe.

This sweet surprise comes months after Eric popped the question on November 27. After three years of dating, he asked Jasmin to marry him in a room full of roses, candles, and flower petals.

In a video posted to Instagram, fans saw the big moment as Jasmin gasped, “It’s beautiful! Oh my gosh,” before saying yes and sealing it with a kiss.

Jasmin later wrote, “We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny... We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter ❤️❤️.”

Congrats to the happy couple—and to the dads who now have one more thing in common!

Kayla MorganWriter
