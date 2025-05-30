Florida’s Most Affordable Airbnb is a Find

Summer is a great time to rent an Airbnb and get away from it all, but even if it's outside the summer months, escaping to an Airbnb can offer the kind of rest and relaxation that is simply needed. As with any vacation, sometimes booking an Airbnb during the offseason is even more reasonable than renting it in the summer months. Plus, at this point, some of the most popular Airbnb spots are booked up for the summer but still have some available slots for fall. Whenever you plan to vacation, one new report shows the cheapest Airbnb getaway in the state. This one is a real find.

Cheapest Airbnb in Florida

The crew at Reader's Digest has a new feature out about the most affordable Airbnb options in each state, including this state. "We have the most beautiful, best reviewed and surprisingly cheap rentals in every state right here," they note in the feature. So, it's not just about the price. These picks also have stellar reviews, making them a real find.

For Florida, they love the "Cozy and Charming" cottage in Biscayne Park, Florida, near Miami, which they say runs $150 per night. "The village of Biscayne Park is a designated bird sanctuary only about 15 minutes from the beach, in a neighborhood that this Airbnb's host says is Miami’s best-kept secret."

Reader's Digest adds, "You’ll step into a tropical paradise: At this 400-square-foot cottage set behind the superhost owner’s main home, there’s a lush tropical garden with a tiki hut and private pool (shared with only the owner, who gives guests priority)." It sounds like paradise.