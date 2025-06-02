Doja Cat Joins SZA for Surprise ‘Kiss Me More’ Duet in Vegas
SZA surprises fans in Las Vegas by bringing out Doja Cat for their first live duet of “Kiss Me More” since 2021.
SZA’s Grand National tour with Kendrick Lamar keeps giving fans unforgettable moments—and Las Vegas just got a big one.
On May 31, SZA surprised the crowd by bringing out Doja Cat for a live performance of their hit "Kiss Me More." As reported by The Shade Room, this was the first time the two artists have performed the song together live since 2021.
Doja Cat is just one of several major guests SZA has welcomed during the tour. In May, she brought Lizzo onstage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to perform "Special." A few days later, Justin Bieber joined her for an emotional version of "Snooze," which quickly went viral.
Kendrick Lamar has also featured special guests like Playboi Carti and Baby Keem, adding to the tour’s excitement.
The North American leg of the “Grand National” tour runs through the end of June, with stops still ahead in cities like St. Louis, Chicago, and Toronto. After that, the tour heads to Europe, with performances scheduled in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and more.