ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Doja Cat Joins SZA for Surprise ‘Kiss Me More’ Duet in Vegas

SZA surprises fans in Las Vegas by bringing out Doja Cat for their first live duet of “Kiss Me More” since 2021.

Kayla Morgan
Doja Cat and SZA winners of the Best Pop Duo Group Performance Award for 'Kiss Me More' pose in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

SZA’s Grand National tour with Kendrick Lamar keeps giving fans unforgettable moments—and Las Vegas just got a big one.

On May 31, SZA surprised the crowd by bringing out Doja Cat for a live performance of their hit "Kiss Me More." As reported by The Shade Room, this was the first time the two artists have performed the song together live since 2021.

Doja Cat is just one of several major guests SZA has welcomed during the tour. In May, she brought Lizzo onstage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to perform "Special." A few days later, Justin Bieber joined her for an emotional version of "Snooze," which quickly went viral.

Kendrick Lamar has also featured special guests like Playboi Carti and Baby Keem, adding to the tour’s excitement.

The North American leg of the “Grand National” tour runs through the end of June, with stops still ahead in cities like St. Louis, Chicago, and Toronto. After that, the tour heads to Europe, with performances scheduled in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and more.

Doja CatSZA
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Lil' Kim performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City.
MusicLil’ Kim Set to Headline BET Experience 2025 Class of ’95 PicnicQueen Quadri
Wu-Tang Clan Starts Final Tour with Time Capsule Project, Dave Chappelle Show
MusicWu-Tang Clan Starts Final Tour with Time Capsule Project, Dave Chappelle ShowQueen Quadri
BET Awards Picks Four Entertainment Legends for Top Honor
MusicBET Awards Picks Four Entertainment Legends for Top HonorQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect