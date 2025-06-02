Lil’ Kim Set to Headline BET Experience 2025 Class of ’95 Picnic

Rap queen Lil' Kim will command the stage at the BET Experience Class of '95 Picnic on June 9, and it's going to be legendary. The show marks almost 30 years since she first shook up hip-hop as the only female member of Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Starting at 8 PM ET on June 9, you can watch the awards on BET. Kim plans to light up the night with her masterpieces "Crush On You," "No Time," and "Lighters Up." She didn't just drop bars with these tracks; she changed the game.

As BET.com puts it, "While many artists are only now starting to get their flowers, Kim's already got the whole garden. Grammy wins. Fashion accolades. A runway walk that lives rent-free in our timelines. And now, a headlining set at the BET Experience's Class of '95 Picnic."

Back in 1995, she shot to fame with Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s debut album, Conspiracy. A year later, her solo debut project, Hardcore, hit the streets and turned the rap world upside down. The album didn't just make waves - it started a tsunami.

Her impact stretches way past music. She kicked open doors in fashion, paving the way for a new wave of artists. Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat all walk the path she cut first. Lil' Kim is more than just a rapper. She's a trendsetter with Grammys on her shelf and major fashion houses on speed dial.

The show promises pure fire. Kim's set will blend raw energy with slick production to remind us why she remains a force after all these years. And her performance is just one part of BET's massive awards week.

Can't make it in person? No stress. You can stream the entire event live on BET. This celebration is part of Culture's Biggest Week, putting hip-hop's power front and center.