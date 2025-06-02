Listen With Babs To Win Tickets To See NBA Youngboy at The Kia Center

ContestsEvents
Jen Glorioso
Listen 5pm this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see NBA Youngboy at the Kia Center in Orlando on October 11, 2025.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 06/02/2025-06/06/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/02/2025-06/06/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets to see NBA Youngboy at Kia Center on 10/11/2025
  • Prize Value: $79.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
