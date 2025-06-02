Listen With Babs To Win Tickets To See NBA Youngboy at The Kia Center
Listen 5pm this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see NBA Youngboy at the Kia Center in Orlando on October 11, 2025. Contest Rules:
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 06/02/2025-06/06/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/02/2025-06/06/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: Pair of tickets to see NBA Youngboy at Kia Center on 10/11/2025
- Prize Value: $79.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
