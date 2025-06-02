‘Magic Mike’ Mansion is Now For Sale

A grand 7,825-square-foot house in Tierra Verde, Florida, known for its role in the 2012 film "Magic Mike," now lists at $12 million. Built on a private gated peninsula, this striking home claims 200 feet of water views.

"Introducing a rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise at 100 Sands Point Drive — an exquisite, Mediterranean style, coastal retreat at the tip of a peninsula," said Coldwell Banker Luxury to the Miami Herald.

Inside, five bedrooms pair with four full and two half baths. The entrance opens to a dramatic two-story space. Rich Mexican Saltillo tiles run through each room.

"With its Hollywood connection, architectural detail, and premier waterfront setting, it's a truly rare offering along Florida's Gulf Coast," said Jennifer Zales, the listing agent, to Tampa Bay Times.

The first floor shines with its custom kitchen, fitted with copper sinks and wide bay windows. Steps away, a media space offers top-tier sound and a wet bar. The main bedroom suite boasts dual walk-ins and a private outdoor space.

A separate wing sits above, complete with its own lift, two sleeping quarters, cooking space, and living area. Outside, a salt-filtered pool meets a spa and covered patio: ideal for guests.

At the water's edge stands a full-service dock. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge makes a stunning backdrop. Tall walls and gates shield the grounds from view.