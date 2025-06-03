Lil Wayne Hits the Road With Tha Carter VI Tour
Weezy launches a 34-city tour with Tyga and more, following his album drop this Friday.
Get ready, Lil Wayne fans—Tha Carter VI is almost here, and he’s not coming alone!
With his long-awaited album dropping this Friday (June 6), Lil Wayne is packing up the mic and hitting the road for a massive North American tour. Announced on Tuesday (June 3), the Tha Carter VI Tour kicks off in style with a launch show at the legendary Madison Square Garden.
After that, Weezy’s not slowing down. He’ll hit the stage in 34 cities across the U.S. and Canada, starting back up June 30 in Virginia. Cities on the list include Atlantic City, Syracuse, Buffalo, Toronto, Detroit, Phoenix, L.A., Dallas, Atlanta, and tons more—wrapping up on October 2 in sunny West Palm Beach, Florida.
And guess what? He’s not rolling solo. It’s kind of a Young Money family reunion! Tyga is opening the shows, along with Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington. NoCap will also show up for a few special dates.
Can’t wait to grab your ticket? Artist pre-sale starts Wednesday (June 4), and general tickets drop Friday at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages are also on deck and come with cool perks like limited edition posters, special gifts, and early entry into the venue.
Lil Wayne first hinted at Tha Carter VI in a Cetaphil Super Bowl ad (yes, that Cetaphil), and in April, he finally confirmed the album’s June 6 release.
Check out all the tour dates below—and get ready to party with Weezy!