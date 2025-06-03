ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lil Wayne Hits the Road With Tha Carter VI Tour

Weezy launches a 34-city tour with Tyga and more, following his album drop this Friday.

Kayla Morgan
lil wayne in black shirt and black hat with blonde dreads
Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Get ready, Lil Wayne fans—Tha Carter VI is almost here, and he’s not coming alone!

With his long-awaited album dropping this Friday (June 6), Lil Wayne is packing up the mic and hitting the road for a massive North American tour. Announced on Tuesday (June 3), the Tha Carter VI Tour kicks off in style with a launch show at the legendary Madison Square Garden.

After that, Weezy’s not slowing down. He’ll hit the stage in 34 cities across the U.S. and Canada, starting back up June 30 in Virginia. Cities on the list include Atlantic City, Syracuse, Buffalo, Toronto, Detroit, Phoenix, L.A., Dallas, Atlanta, and tons more—wrapping up on October 2 in sunny West Palm Beach, Florida.

And guess what? He’s not rolling solo. It’s kind of a Young Money family reunion! Tyga is opening the shows, along with Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington. NoCap will also show up for a few special dates.

Can’t wait to grab your ticket? Artist pre-sale starts Wednesday (June 4), and general tickets drop Friday at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages are also on deck and come with cool perks like limited edition posters, special gifts, and early entry into the venue.

Lil Wayne first hinted at Tha Carter VI in a Cetaphil Super Bowl ad (yes, that Cetaphil), and in April, he finally confirmed the album’s June 6 release.

Check out all the tour dates below—and get ready to party with Weezy!

Lil Wayne
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
The Game Hits Back at No. 11 Spot on Complex’s Top 50 LA Rappers List while Kendrick Lamar Lands Top Spot
MusicThe Game Hits Back at No. 11 Spot on Complex’s Top 50 LA Rappers List while Kendrick Lamar Lands Top SpotQueen Quadri
DMX Estate Drops New Single With Joyner Lucas, Plans Summer Album
MusicDMX Estate Drops New Single With Joyner Lucas, Plans Summer AlbumQueen Quadri
Blogger Milagro Gramz Loses Second Lawyer in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case
MusicBlogger Milagro Gramz Loses Second Lawyer in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation CaseQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect