New Look For The Magic Heading Into Next Season

After 25 years of having the same logo & 15 years since getting new jerseys, the beloved Orlando Magic have finally dropped a new logo and uniforms and honestly, it's a good update for the franchise. The new look brings back the classic pinstripes and star themes that long-time fans will appreciate, but it’s got a cleaner, more modern feel. The logo feels like a natural revamp, keeping that “Magic” identity sturdy while giving it a smoother style.

The uniforms overall are solid. The home and away jerseys look good and like the OG uniforms from the early 90’s, and they managed to balance nostalgia with a modern twist. I especially like how the team brought the star back into the design, replacing the “A” in Magic. It just feels right for the Magic altogether.

That said, I’m not completely rocking with the Statement jerseys they unveiled. Compared to the “Association” & “Icon” jersey, the “Statement” is kind of a miss for me. They lean a little too hard into the boldness of the solid blue upper and the other half black with white pinstripes, and it feels like they don't quite match the clean vibe of the other uni’s. Still, it’s just one jersey out of the rotation, and the other two more than make up for it. I’m curious to see how the city connect jerseys will come out this year also.