Ryan Coogler Says ‘Sinners’ Stands Alone: No Sequel Coming

In a recently resurfaced interview, Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler made one thing crystal clear: there won’t be a sequel to his hit supernatural horror film Sinners, no matter how many fans are hungry for more.

Starring Michael B. Jordan in a powerful dual role, Sinners surprised everyone when it crushed the box office — raking in $48 million in its first U.S. weekend and $63 million worldwide. It even scored the second-biggest Monday opening ever for an R-rated film.

Still, Coogler says he always planned for the movie to be a one-and-done story.

“I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that,” he explained at the time. “I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.”

Even months after its U.S. release, Sinners is still gaining momentum, and it’s set to open soon in theaters across Asia.

Coogler wanted the film to feel complete — like a meal with all the courses.

“I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention,” he said. “I wanted it to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there.”

The film's mix of horror, music, and Black history won over critics and audiences alike — proving that original stories can still shine without needing a big franchise logo.

After the film’s huge success, Coogler wrote a heartfelt note to fans, full of gratitude.

“Eternal gratitude. My heart is bursting with it,” he shared. “I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see Sinners. Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterward and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups.”

“I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters. We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can.”