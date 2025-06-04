A$AP Rocky Drops Anniversary Merch to Celebrate Album Milestone

ContestsEvents
Queen Quadri
Rapper A$AP Rocky performs during Rihanna "Diamonds" World Tour at Barclays Center on May 5, 2013 in the Brooklyn burough of New York City.
Mike Lawrie via Getty Images

On Tuesday, May 27, A$AP Rocky released a limited-edition merch line to celebrate 10 years since AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP hit stores. You can now buy one of 1,000 vinyl records or choose from two shirt designs, all available through AWGE's website.

A day after the May 26 milestone, he updated the album's streaming artwork to a pixel-style design. The new merch features stark black shirts showcasing the first album cover with bold text prints.

2015 was one of the best years in hip hop, and Rocky's album definitely played its part. The 2015 release holds its own alongside that year's major drops, including Drake's If You're Reading This It's Too Late, Future's DS2, and Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly.

Its iconic cover showed Rocky with a bandana, his face marked with A$AP Yams' distinct birthmark. Each vinyl comes wrapped in special packaging built to last. The shirts keep it basic. One shows the album art front and back, while bold letters spell out "10X Anniversary" on the other.

While fans are enjoying the new items, some seem to believe there's more to this than just the merch drop, especially after the cover art drop. They're still waiting to hear his next album, Don't Be Dumb. The project got held back when some songs leaked before the planned August 2024 date.

Sources also suggest that a joint album with Young Thug may be on the way. While there is no confirmation on this yet, Rocky is featured on Young Thug's upcoming solo album, UY SCUTI, which is set to drop this June.

AWGE handles the sales for all anniversary items, and with just 1,000 records made, they won't stick around long. You may want to act quickly if you want to secure a copy before it sells out.

AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP really set Rocky's style in stone, with collaborations from Rod Stewart, Kanye West, and Joe Fox. Tracks like "L$D" and "Excuse Me" proved he could switch up his sound at will.

Queen QuadriWriter
