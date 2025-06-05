ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

DDG Asks Court to Stop Halle Bailey from Taking Their Son Overseas

DDG seeks to stop Halle Bailey’s trip to Italy with their son Halo, citing mental health concerns and legal risks.

Kayla Morgan
DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Snap Partner Summit 2024 on September 17, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.
(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Snap Inc.)

Tensions continue to rise between former couple DDG and Halle Bailey—this time over an international trip involving their young son.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, YouTuber and rapper DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) filed an emergency motion on June 4 asking a judge to block actress Halle Bailey from taking their 17-month-old son, Halo, on vacation to Italy.

According to the outlet's report, in the filing, DDG also requested a domestic violence restraining order. He claims Bailey poses an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.” He argues that if Halo were to leave the country, he would be out of reach of U.S. court protections and emergency services.

DDG alleges that Bailey has threatened suicide multiple times and that her emotional state has at times put Halo’s safety at risk. In one reported incident, DDG says Bailey took his gun during an argument and left the house with it. He claims he later found her outside, holding the gun, and describes her as “emotionally unwell, incoherent and potentially suicidal.”

Earlier this year, Bailey was granted temporary custody of Halo after she accused DDG of emotional and physical abuse. A restraining order was also put in place, requiring DDG to stay more than 100 yards away from Bailey and their son. That order expired on June 4, the same day as DDG’s new emergency motion.

Bailey has asked the court to deny DDG any unsupervised visits and requested that he only see Halo through a professional supervisor once a week, for six hours, while the child is in Los Angeles. She also asked the court to prevent DDG from taking Halo out of Los Angeles County.

The couple began dating in 2022 and ended their relationship in 2024. Now, both are seeking long-term legal decisions about parenting and safety.

DDGHalle Bailey
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
E-40 Lights Up NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Celebrating 30 Years in Hip-Hop
MusicE-40 Lights Up NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Celebrating 30 Years in Hip-HopQueen Quadri
Chris Brown’s 35-Track Album ’11:11 Deluxe’ Gets Album of the Year Nomination at the BET Awards 2025
MusicChris Brown’s 35-Track Album ’11:11 Deluxe’ Gets Album of the Year Nomination at the BET Awards 2025Queen Quadri
Brandy Announces Fall 2025 Memoir and Third Cinderella Role
MusicBrandy Announces Fall 2025 Memoir and Third Cinderella RoleQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect