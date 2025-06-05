DDG Asks Court to Stop Halle Bailey from Taking Their Son Overseas
DDG seeks to stop Halle Bailey’s trip to Italy with their son Halo, citing mental health concerns and legal risks.
Tensions continue to rise between former couple DDG and Halle Bailey—this time over an international trip involving their young son.
According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, YouTuber and rapper DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) filed an emergency motion on June 4 asking a judge to block actress Halle Bailey from taking their 17-month-old son, Halo, on vacation to Italy.
According to the outlet's report, in the filing, DDG also requested a domestic violence restraining order. He claims Bailey poses an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.” He argues that if Halo were to leave the country, he would be out of reach of U.S. court protections and emergency services.
DDG alleges that Bailey has threatened suicide multiple times and that her emotional state has at times put Halo’s safety at risk. In one reported incident, DDG says Bailey took his gun during an argument and left the house with it. He claims he later found her outside, holding the gun, and describes her as “emotionally unwell, incoherent and potentially suicidal.”
Earlier this year, Bailey was granted temporary custody of Halo after she accused DDG of emotional and physical abuse. A restraining order was also put in place, requiring DDG to stay more than 100 yards away from Bailey and their son. That order expired on June 4, the same day as DDG’s new emergency motion.
Bailey has asked the court to deny DDG any unsupervised visits and requested that he only see Halo through a professional supervisor once a week, for six hours, while the child is in Los Angeles. She also asked the court to prevent DDG from taking Halo out of Los Angeles County.
The couple began dating in 2022 and ended their relationship in 2024. Now, both are seeking long-term legal decisions about parenting and safety.